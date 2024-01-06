How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) aim to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes' 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have given up to their opponents (41.5%).
- Colorado has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils sit at 351st.
- The Buffaloes put up 12.0 more points per game (81.8) than the Sun Devils allow their opponents to score (69.8).
- Colorado has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Colorado scored 71.3 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged on the road (65.4).
- The Buffaloes gave up fewer points at home (63.2 per game) than away (71.5) last season.
- At home, Colorado sunk 6.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than away (30.2%).
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|Washington
|W 73-69
|CU Events Center
|12/31/2023
|Washington State
|W 74-67
|CU Events Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Arizona
|L 97-50
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|1/13/2024
|USC
|-
|CU Events Center
