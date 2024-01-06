Entering a game against the Florida Panthers (24-12-2), the Colorado Avalanche (25-11-3) will be keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 at Ball Arena.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Neck Bowen Byram D Out Lower Body Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aleksander Barkov Jr. C Questionable Upper Body Evan Rodrigues C Questionable Lower Body Nick Cousins C Out Concussion Protocol

Avalanche vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado leads the NHL with 143 total goals (3.7 per game).

Their goal differential (+25) makes them fourth-best in the league.

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers have 115 goals this season (3.0 per game), 20th in the NHL.

Florida has one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 94 total goals (only 2.5 per game), third in the NHL.

Their +21 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

