Arapahoe County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Arapahoe County, Colorado, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chatfield Senior High School at Fruita Monument High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Fruita, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arapahoe High School at Pueblo South High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windsor High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Centennial, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver East High School at Dakota Ridge High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
