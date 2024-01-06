Will Air Force be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Air Force's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000

How Air Force ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-1 NR NR 288

Air Force's best wins

Air Force took down the No. 246-ranked (according to the RPI) Portland Pilots, 80-58, on December 3, which goes down as its best victory of the season. The leading scorer against Portland was Ethan Taylor, who amassed 16 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

58-56 at home over Omaha (No. 308/RPI) on November 19

58-57 on the road over South Dakota (No. 314/RPI) on November 26

82-67 on the road over LIU (No. 326/RPI) on November 10

76-58 at home over Lindenwood (No. 344/RPI) on November 16

80-71 at home over William & Mary (No. 347/RPI) on November 17

Air Force's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-5 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, Air Force has five losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Falcons are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Air Force has the good fortune of facing the 14th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Falcons have 17 games left this year, including six against teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records north of .500.

Air Force has 17 games remaining this year, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.

Air Force's next game

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Air Force Falcons

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Air Force Falcons Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV Channel: MW Network

