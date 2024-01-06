Adams County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Adams County, Colorado is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grandview High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on January 5
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle Valley High School at Skyview High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on January 6
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson Academy at Eagle Ridge Academy
- Game Time: 11:00 AM MT on January 6
- Location: Brighton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legend High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stargate Charter School at Regis Groff
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Collins High School at Brighton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Brighton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Prairie View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Henderson, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poudre High School at Prairie View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Henderson, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.