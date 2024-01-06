High school basketball competition in Adams County, Colorado is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grandview High School at Douglas County High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on January 5

12:00 AM MT on January 5 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle Valley High School at Skyview High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on January 6

10:00 AM MT on January 6 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson Academy at Eagle Ridge Academy

Game Time: 11:00 AM MT on January 6

11:00 AM MT on January 6 Location: Brighton, CO

Brighton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Legend High School at Cherokee Trail High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6

2:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Stargate Charter School at Regis Groff

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on January 6

3:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Collins High School at Brighton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 6

7:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Brighton, CO

Brighton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Prairie View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 6

7:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Henderson, CO

Henderson, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Poudre High School at Prairie View High School