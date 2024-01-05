High school basketball is happening today in Weld County, Colorado, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Centaurus High School at Greeley West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO Conference: Northern

Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

University High School at Brush High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Brush, CO

Brush, CO Conference: Patriot

Patriot How to Stream: Watch Here

Weld Central High School at Estes Park High School