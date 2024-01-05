Weld County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Weld County, Colorado, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centaurus High School at Greeley West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Conference: Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School at Brush High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Brush, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weld Central High School at Estes Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Estes Park, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
