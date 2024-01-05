Lincoln County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Lincoln County, Colorado today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Limon High School at Genoa-Hugo High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Hugo, CO
- Conference: Union Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
