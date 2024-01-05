Larimer County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Larimer County, Colorado? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rocky Mountain High School at Loveland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale Ridge High School at Thompson Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weld Central High School at Estes Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Estes Park, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poudre Community Academy at Timnath High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Timnath, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.