The Philadelphia 76ers, with Joel Embiid, match up versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 110-97 win over the Bulls (his last game) Embiid put up 31 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Embiid's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 33.5 34.8 39.3 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 12.8 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.4 PRA -- 52.8 57.5 PR -- 46.6 52.1 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Knicks

Embiid is responsible for attempting 19.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.7 per game.

He's knocked down 1.2 threes per game, or 7.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Embiid's opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 101.0 possessions per game, while his 76ers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.8.

Allowing 113.3 points per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 40.7 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the second-ranked team in the league.

The Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.9 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have allowed 13.5 makes per contest, 20th in the league.

Joel Embiid vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 38 35 11 6 0 2 1 2/5/2023 36 31 14 3 1 1 0 12/25/2022 34 35 8 1 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.