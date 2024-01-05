El Paso County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in El Paso County, Colorado today? We've got the information.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
La Junta High School at Ellicott High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on January 4
- Location: Ellicott, CO
- Conference: Tri-Peaks
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle Valley High School at Fountain-Fort Carson High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Irwin Charter School at Manitou Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Manitou Springs, CO
- Conference: Tri-Peaks
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Creek High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Junta High School at Ellicott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Ellicott, CO
- Conference: Tri-Peaks
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheyenne Mountain High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra High School at Pueblo Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
