Denver County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Denver County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage High School at Mullen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at George Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adams City High School at John F. Kennedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
