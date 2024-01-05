In Delta County, Colorado, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Delta County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Centauri High School at Delta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5

7:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Delta, CO

Delta, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rangely High School at North Fork High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5

7:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Hotchkiss, CO

Hotchkiss, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Plateau Valley High School at Cedaredge High School