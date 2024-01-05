Conejos County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
In Conejos County, Colorado, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Conejos County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sanford High School at Alamosa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Alamosa, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centauri High School at Delta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Delta, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.