The Colorado Buffaloes (11-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (9-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024 at McKale Center. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

  • The Buffaloes' 83.3 points per game are 21.8 more points than the 61.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • Colorado is 11-0 when it scores more than 61.5 points.
  • Arizona has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.3 points.
  • The Wildcats score 10.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Buffaloes allow (63.3).
  • Arizona is 8-2 when scoring more than 63.3 points.
  • Colorado has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 45.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Buffaloes concede defensively.
  • The Buffaloes' 49 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Wildcats have conceded.

Colorado Leaders

  • Jaylyn Sherrod: 14.8 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 50 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)
  • Aaronette Vonleh: 15.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 64.5 FG%
  • Frida Formann: 14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (38-for-82)
  • Quay Miller: 9.3 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
  • Kindyll Wetta: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 UT Arlington W 95-74 CU Events Center
12/21/2023 Northern Colorado W 78-56 CU Events Center
12/30/2023 Utah W 76-65 CU Events Center
1/5/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center
1/7/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
1/12/2024 Cal - CU Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.