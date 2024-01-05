The Colorado Buffaloes (11-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (9-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024 at McKale Center. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes' 83.3 points per game are 21.8 more points than the 61.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Colorado is 11-0 when it scores more than 61.5 points.

Arizona has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.3 points.

The Wildcats score 10.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Buffaloes allow (63.3).

Arizona is 8-2 when scoring more than 63.3 points.

Colorado has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.8 points.

The Wildcats shoot 45.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Buffaloes concede defensively.

The Buffaloes' 49 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Wildcats have conceded.

Colorado Leaders

Jaylyn Sherrod: 14.8 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 50 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

14.8 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 50 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 64.5 FG%

15.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 64.5 FG% Frida Formann: 14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (38-for-82)

14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (38-for-82) Quay Miller: 9.3 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

9.3 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Kindyll Wetta: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

