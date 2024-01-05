Friday's contest at McKale Center has the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes (11-1) going head-to-head against the Arizona Wildcats (9-4) at 8:00 PM (on January 5). Our computer prediction projects a win for Colorado by a score of 73-68, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Buffaloes are coming off of a 76-65 victory against Utah in their most recent game on Saturday.

Colorado vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Colorado vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 73, Arizona 68

Colorado Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 7 LSU Tigers on November 6, the Buffaloes notched their signature win of the season, a 92-78 victory.

The Buffaloes have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

Colorado has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

76-65 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 30

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 74) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 89) on November 23

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 109) on November 18

Colorado Leaders

Jaylyn Sherrod: 14.8 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 50 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

14.8 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 50 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 64.5 FG%

15.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 64.5 FG% Frida Formann: 14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (38-for-82)

14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (38-for-82) Quay Miller: 9.3 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

9.3 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Kindyll Wetta: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes put up 83.3 points per game (15th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per outing (162nd in college basketball). They have a +241 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 20 points per game.

