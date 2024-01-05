Broomfield County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Broomfield County, Colorado today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain Range High School at Broomfield High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.