Friday's game at Provident Credit Union Event Center has the Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) taking on the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) at 10:30 PM (on January 5). Our computer prediction projects a 73-67 victory for Boise State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Boise State projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus San Jose State. The over/under is currently listed at 142.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: San Jose, California

Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Line: Boise State -5.5

Point Total: 142.5

Boise State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 73, San Jose State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. San Jose State

Pick ATS: Boise State (-5.5)



Boise State (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (142.5)



Boise State's record against the spread this season is 5-6-0, while San Jose State's is 6-6-0. A total of six out of the Broncos' games this season have hit the over, and nine of the Spartans' games have gone over. The two teams average 151.3 points per game, 8.8 more points than this matchup's total. Boise State is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests, while San Jose State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos have a +133 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 75.8 points per game to rank 168th in college basketball and are allowing 65.6 per contest to rank 65th in college basketball.

Boise State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 6.8 boards. It is grabbing 37.2 rebounds per game (153rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.4 per outing.

Boise State connects on 1.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.5 (184th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8.

The Broncos' 100.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 78th in college basketball, and the 86.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 99th in college basketball.

Boise State has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (119th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.8 (201st in college basketball).

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (posting 75.5 points per game, 173rd in college basketball, and giving up 71.4 per contest, 182nd in college basketball) and have a +58 scoring differential.

San Jose State ranks 298th in the country at 33.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 fewer than the 35.4 its opponents average.

San Jose State makes 2.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.1 (59th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5.

San Jose State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Spartans commit 10.4 per game (62nd in college basketball) and force 11.1 (255th in college basketball).

