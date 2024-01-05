Arapahoe County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Arapahoe County, Colorado today? We have you covered here.
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thunder Ridge High School at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbine High School at Rangeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Mullen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Littleton High School at Wheat Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dakota Ridge High School at Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
