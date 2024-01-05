Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Adams County, Colorado? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Smoky Hill High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 5

5:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Range High School at Broomfield High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 5

6:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, CO Conference: Front Range

Front Range How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyview High School at Pueblo County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 5

6:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Boulder High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 5

6:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Boulder, CO

Boulder, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbine High School at Rangeview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Arvada West High School at Brighton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Brighton, CO

Brighton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Gateway High School at Castle View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Adams City High School at John F. Kennedy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverdale Ridge High School at Thompson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Golden View Classical Academy at Belleview Christian School