There is high school basketball action in Weld County, Colorado today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Windsor High School at Legend High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 4

7:00 PM MT on January 4 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran High School at University High School