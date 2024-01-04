Summit County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Summit County, Colorado is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Summit County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Summit High School at Palisade High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Palisade, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
