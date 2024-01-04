Avalanche vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Dallas Stars (22-10-4) host the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3), who have won three straight, on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW.
The Avalanche have scored 39 goals during their past 10 outings, while allowing 27 goals. A total of 36 power-play opportunities during that time have netted 15 power-play goals (41.7%). They are 7-2-1 over those contests.
Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Thursday's hockey action.
Avalanche vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final result of Stars 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (+1.5)
Avalanche vs Stars Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche (24-11-3 overall) have posted a record of 2-3-5 in matchups that have required OT this season.
- In the 10 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.
- This season the Avalanche registered just one goal in two games and they've earned two points (1-1-0) in those contests.
- Colorado has two points (1-5-0) in six games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Avalanche have earned 47 points in their 27 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Colorado has recorded a lone power-play goal in 16 games has a record of 14-2-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Colorado is 15-7-0 (30 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 8-4-2 to record 18 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Avalanche AVG
|Avalanche Rank
|4th
|3.58
|Goals Scored
|3.63
|2nd
|16th
|3.06
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|16th
|30.6
|Shots
|32
|10th
|15th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|28.7
|5th
|14th
|22.12%
|Power Play %
|24.48%
|8th
|3rd
|85.34%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.21%
|8th
Avalanche vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
