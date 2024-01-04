The Dallas Stars (22-10-4) host the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3), who have won three straight, on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW.

The Avalanche have scored 39 goals during their past 10 outings, while allowing 27 goals. A total of 36 power-play opportunities during that time have netted 15 power-play goals (41.7%). They are 7-2-1 over those contests.

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final result of Stars 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)

Stars (-130) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche (24-11-3 overall) have posted a record of 2-3-5 in matchups that have required OT this season.

In the 10 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Avalanche registered just one goal in two games and they've earned two points (1-1-0) in those contests.

Colorado has two points (1-5-0) in six games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Avalanche have earned 47 points in their 27 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Colorado has recorded a lone power-play goal in 16 games has a record of 14-2-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Colorado is 15-7-0 (30 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 8-4-2 to record 18 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 4th 3.58 Goals Scored 3.63 2nd 16th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3 13th 16th 30.6 Shots 32 10th 15th 30.1 Shots Allowed 28.7 5th 14th 22.12% Power Play % 24.48% 8th 3rd 85.34% Penalty Kill % 83.21% 8th

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

