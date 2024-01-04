Pueblo County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Pueblo County, Colorado today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rye High School at Lamar High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Lamar, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fountain-Fort Carson High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pueblo Central High School at Eagle Valley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.