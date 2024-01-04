The Thursday college basketball slate includes four games with a Pac-12 team in play. Among those contests is the Colorado Buffaloes taking on the Arizona Wildcats.

Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Pac-12 Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies 9:00 PM ET Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Wildcats 9:30 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Utah Utes at Arizona State Sun Devils 11:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon State Beavers at Washington State Cougars 11:00 PM ET Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!