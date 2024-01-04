Pac-12 Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Thursday college basketball slate includes four games with a Pac-12 team in play. Among those contests is the Colorado Buffaloes taking on the Arizona Wildcats.
Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Pac-12 Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies
|9:00 PM ET
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Wildcats
|9:30 PM ET
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Utah Utes at Arizona State Sun Devils
|11:00 PM ET
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon State Beavers at Washington State Cougars
|11:00 PM ET
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.