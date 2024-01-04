The Denver Nuggets (24-11) will attempt to continue a five-game road winning streak when they square off against the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on January 4, 2024 at Chase Center.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.

Denver has a 21-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at second.

The Nuggets score just 1.2 fewer points per game (115.1) than the Warriors give up (116.3).

When Denver scores more than 116.3 points, it is 14-3.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets score 119.9 points per game at home, compared to 110.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.3 points per contest.

Defensively Denver has played better at home this year, surrendering 109.7 points per game, compared to 109.8 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this season, making 13.2 treys per game with a 39.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11 threes per game and a 36.1% three-point percentage in road games.

Nuggets Injuries