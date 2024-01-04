Nuggets vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - January 4
The Denver Nuggets' (24-11) injury report has just one player listed heading into their Thursday, January 4 matchup with the Golden State Warriors (16-17) at Chase Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET.
The Nuggets' most recent outing on Monday ended in a 111-93 victory over the Hornets. In the Nuggets' win, Jamal Murray led the team with 25 points (adding three rebounds and seven assists).
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Questionable (Hamstring)
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
