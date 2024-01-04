A pair of the NBA's best players will be going head to head when Stephen Curry (28.2 points per game, seventh in league) and the Golden State Warriors (13-14) welcome in Nikola Jokic (26.5, 11th) and the Denver Nuggets (19-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Information

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic puts up 26.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are getting 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this season.

Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while putting up 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Reggie Jackson gets the Nuggets 13.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are receiving 10.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this year.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry puts up 28.2 points, 4.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Klay Thompson averages 17.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Chris Paul puts up 8.5 points, 7.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Dario Saric averages 10.6 points, 2.1 assists and 5.9 boards.

Kevon Looney averages 5.4 points, 2.7 assists and 7.9 boards.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Nuggets 116.5 Points Avg. 115.2 116.0 Points Allowed Avg. 110.3 45.5% Field Goal % 49.0% 37.2% Three Point % 37.3%

