How to Watch the NC State vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (13-0) will attempt to build on a 13-game win run when they host the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Seminoles have won four games in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
NC State vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles score 28.9 more points per game (85.2) than the Wolfpack allow their opponents to score (56.3).
- Florida State is 11-3 when it scores more than 56.3 points.
- NC State is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 85.2 points.
- The Wolfpack record 79.1 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 68.3 the Seminoles allow.
- NC State has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 68.3 points.
- Florida State has a 9-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.
- This season the Wolfpack are shooting 45.4% from the field, 9% higher than the Seminoles concede.
- The Seminoles shoot 43.5% from the field, just 11.6% higher than the Wolfpack concede.
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)
- River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%
- Zoe Brooks: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)
Florida State Leaders
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ South Florida
|W 66-54
|Yuengling Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|W 87-50
|Chartway Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Virginia
|W 72-61
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/4/2024
|Florida State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Virginia
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Alabama State
|W 110-45
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 95-80
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/31/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 73-61
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
