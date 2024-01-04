LaLiga Anytime Goal Scorer Prop Bets & Odds in the US Today, January 4
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LaLiga has three matches on its Thursday schedule -- keep scrolling for anytime goal scorer odds from around the league.
Top LaLiga Goal Scorer Odds Today
Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona (-125)
- Opponent: UD Las Palmas
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 8
Ante Budimir, CA Osasuna (+120)
- Opponent: UD Almeria
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 8
Marc Guiu, FC Barcelona (+130)
- Opponent: UD Las Palmas
- Games Played: 5
- Goals: 1
Youssef En-Nesyri, Sevilla FC (+175)
- Opponent: Athletic Bilbao
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 5
Ezequiel Avila, CA Osasuna (+175)
- Opponent: UD Almeria
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 1
Jose Arnaiz, CA Osasuna (+180)
- Opponent: UD Almeria
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 1
Gorka Guruzeta, Athletic Bilbao (+185)
- Opponent: Sevilla FC
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 8
Raul, CA Osasuna (+185)
- Opponent: UD Almeria
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 2
Rafa Mir, Sevilla FC (+200)
- Opponent: Athletic Bilbao
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 1
Ferran Torres, FC Barcelona (+210)
- Opponent: UD Las Palmas
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 3
Joao Felix, FC Barcelona (+210)
- Opponent: UD Las Palmas
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 3
Mariano Diaz, Sevilla FC (+220)
- Opponent: Athletic Bilbao
- Games Played: 6
- Goals: 0
Inaki Williams, Athletic Bilbao (+220)
- Opponent: Sevilla FC
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 8
Raphinha, FC Barcelona (+225)
- Opponent: UD Las Palmas
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 3
Asier Villalibre, Athletic Bilbao (+230)
- Opponent: Sevilla FC
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 1
Today's LaLiga Games
|Matchup
|Kick-off
|TV Channel
|UD Almeria @ CA Osasuna
|11:00 AM, ET
|Watch on ESPN+!
|Athletic Bilbao @ Sevilla FC
|1:15 PM, ET
|Watch on ESPN+!
|FC Barcelona @ UD Las Palmas
|3:30 PM, ET
|Watch on ESPN+!
