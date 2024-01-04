There is high school basketball action in El Paso County, Colorado today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sierra High School at Skyview High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 4

5:00 PM MT on January 4 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fountain-Fort Carson High School at Pueblo County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 4

6:30 PM MT on January 4 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rampart High School at Canon City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 4

7:00 PM MT on January 4 Location: Canon City, CO

Canon City, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Ponderosa High School at Sand Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 4

7:00 PM MT on January 4 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Creek High School at Douglas County High School