Denver County, Colorado has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

George Washington High School at Cherokee Trail High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on January 4

3:30 PM MT on January 4 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School at College View High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 4

6:00 PM MT on January 4 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinkley High School at Abraham Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 4

7:00 PM MT on January 4 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee Trail High School at George Washington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4

7:30 PM MT on January 4 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Denver West High School