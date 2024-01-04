Denver County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:43 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Denver County, Colorado has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George Washington High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School at College View High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinkley High School at Abraham Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee Trail High School at George Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Denver West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
