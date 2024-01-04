The Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) face a fellow Pac-12 squad, the Arizona Wildcats (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The game will begin at 9:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN.

Colorado vs. Arizona Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Colorado Players to Watch

KJ Simpson: 19.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

19.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK Tristan da Silva: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK J'Vonne Hadley: 10 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Luke O'Brien: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Arizona Players to Watch

Caleb Love: 15.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Keshad Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Oumar Ballo: 12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Kylan Boswell: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12 PTS, 3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Pelle Larsson: 12.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Colorado vs. Arizona Stat Comparison

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Colorado AVG Colorado Rank 2nd 92.3 Points Scored 86.2 17th 105th 67.7 Points Allowed 69 131st 7th 44.3 Rebounds 38.7 98th 30th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 9.7 135th 151st 7.8 3pt Made 7.4 192nd 4th 20.9 Assists 19.4 8th 261st 12.8 Turnovers 13.3 294th

