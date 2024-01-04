The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. This matchup is at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup.

Colorado vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Colorado vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Colorado Moneyline

Colorado vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Colorado has put together a 7-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

Arizona has covered 10 times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 The Buffaloes were +9000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +8000, which is the 35th-biggest change in the country.

Colorado has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

