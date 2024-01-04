The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) aim to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The contest airs on ESPN.

Colorado vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes are shooting 51.8% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 42.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Colorado has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Buffaloes rank 149th.
  • The Buffaloes put up 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (73.4).
  • When it scores more than 73.4 points, Colorado is 9-1.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Colorado averaged 5.9 more points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (65.4).
  • At home, the Buffaloes conceded 63.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than they allowed away (71.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Colorado made fewer trifectas on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (32.8%) too.

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Utah Tech W 98-71 CU Events Center
12/29/2023 Washington W 73-69 CU Events Center
12/31/2023 Washington State W 74-67 CU Events Center
1/4/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center
1/6/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
1/10/2024 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

