Top Bucks vs. Spurs Players to Watch - January 4
Damian Lillard is a player to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) and the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) meet at Frost Bank Center on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks' Last Game
On Wednesday, in their last game, the Bucks fell to the Pacers 142-130. With 26 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|26
|11
|8
|2
|1
|1
|Damian Lillard
|23
|2
|5
|3
|0
|2
|Khris Middleton
|19
|6
|7
|0
|2
|4
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Spurs' Last Game
The Spurs dropped their most recent game to the Grizzlies, 106-98, on Tuesday. Victor Wembanyama led the way with 20 points, plus seven boards and one assist.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Victor Wembanyama
|20
|7
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Keldon Johnson
|19
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Julian Champagnie
|12
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.6 points, 5.9 assists and 11.3 boards per game.
- Lillard is posting 25.4 points, 6.7 assists and 4.3 boards per game.
- Brook Lopez posts 12.8 points, 5.0 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.9 blocks (second in NBA).
- Bobby Portis posts 12.8 points, 6.8 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Khris Middleton averages 14.5 points, 4.5 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Watch Antetokounmpo, Wembanyama and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Wembanyama provides the Spurs 18.9 points, 10.2 boards and 2.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 3.1 blocks (first in NBA).
- Keldon Johnson adds 17.6 points per game, plus 6.3 boards and 3.9 assists.
- Devin Vassell's numbers for the season are 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Jeremy Sochan's averages for the season are 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists, making 43.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Spurs get 8.0 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 2.9 boards and 4.9 assists.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|27.8
|12.4
|7.6
|0.9
|1.1
|0.3
|Devin Vassell
|SA
|19.0
|3.3
|3.4
|1.6
|0.4
|2.6
|Damian Lillard
|MIL
|26.6
|4.1
|6.1
|1.1
|0.1
|3.7
|Victor Wembanyama
|SA
|12.3
|6.0
|2.8
|0.6
|2.6
|1.1
|Khris Middleton
|MIL
|17.5
|3.2
|5.4
|0.6
|0.5
|2.2
|Keldon Johnson
|SA
|16.8
|5.3
|3.0
|0.7
|0.0
|1.3
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.