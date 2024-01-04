On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Ben Meyers going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ben Meyers score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Meyers stats and insights

Meyers has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

Meyers has zero points on the power play.

Meyers averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

