Will Ben Meyers Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 4?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Ben Meyers going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Ben Meyers score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Meyers stats and insights
- Meyers has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
- Meyers has zero points on the power play.
- Meyers averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
