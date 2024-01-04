Player prop bet options for Jason Robertson, Nathan MacKinnon and others are available when the Dallas Stars host the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center on Thursday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

MacKinnon has scored 20 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 41 assists (1.1 per game), contributing to the Colorado offense with 61 total points (1.6 per game). He takes 4.4 shots per game, shooting 11.8%.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Jan. 2 1 2 3 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 1 1 4

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Mikko Rantanen is one of the top contributors for Colorado with 47 total points (1.2 per game), with 19 goals and 28 assists in 38 games.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Jan. 2 0 2 2 4 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 1 0 1 7 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 0 0 1

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

Cale Makar has 44 points so far, including eight goals and 36 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Jan. 2 0 3 3 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 0 0 0 5 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 4 at Coyotes Dec. 27 0 2 2 5 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Robertson has been a major player for Dallas this season, with 37 points in 36 games.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 2 2 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 2 2 6 at Blues Dec. 27 1 0 1 5 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 3

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Joe Pavelski has 14 goals and 20 assists to total 34 points (0.9 per game).

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 1 1 2 3 at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 4

