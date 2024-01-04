Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Stars on January 4, 2024
Player prop bet options for Jason Robertson, Nathan MacKinnon and others are available when the Dallas Stars host the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center on Thursday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).
Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
MacKinnon has scored 20 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 41 assists (1.1 per game), contributing to the Colorado offense with 61 total points (1.6 per game). He takes 4.4 shots per game, shooting 11.8%.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 2
|1
|2
|3
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Mikko Rantanen is one of the top contributors for Colorado with 47 total points (1.2 per game), with 19 goals and 28 assists in 38 games.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Blues
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
Cale Makar has 44 points so far, including eight goals and 36 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Blues
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|5
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Robertson has been a major player for Dallas this season, with 37 points in 36 games.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Joe Pavelski has 14 goals and 20 assists to total 34 points (0.9 per game).
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
