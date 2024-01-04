Adams County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Adams County, Colorado today? We've got what you need.
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George Washington High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra High School at Skyview High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School at Mile High Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arvada High School at Aurora West College Preporatory Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinkley High School at Abraham Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adams City High School at Westminster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Conference: East Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee Trail High School at George Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Standley Lake High School at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
