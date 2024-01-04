Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Adams County, Colorado today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

George Washington High School at Cherokee Trail High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on January 4

3:30 PM MT on January 4 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Sierra High School at Skyview High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 4

5:00 PM MT on January 4 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School at Mile High Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 4

6:30 PM MT on January 4 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Arvada High School at Aurora West College Preporatory Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 4

6:30 PM MT on January 4 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinkley High School at Abraham Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 4

7:00 PM MT on January 4 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Adams City High School at Westminster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 4

7:00 PM MT on January 4 Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Conference: East Metro

East Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee Trail High School at George Washington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4

7:30 PM MT on January 4 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Standley Lake High School at Evergreen High School