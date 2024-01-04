Aaron Gordon and his Denver Nuggets teammates will face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Gordon, in his previous game (January 1 win against the Hornets), put up 10 points.

In this article we will break down Gordon's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.4 15.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 6.0 Assists 2.5 3.3 2.7 PRA -- 23.4 23.9 PR -- 20.1 21.2



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Warriors

Gordon has taken 10.3 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 9.5% and 10.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gordon's Nuggets average 100 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's slowest with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.3 points per contest, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Warriors are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 43.1 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have conceded 25 per game, seventh in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2023 32 16 10 3 1 0 1 11/8/2023 34 14 11 3 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.