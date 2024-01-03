The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

Villanova vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Villanova -6.5 140.5

Villanova vs Xavier Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats have gone 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Xavier is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

With their .545 ATS win percentages this year, both Villanova (6-5-0 ATS) and Xavier (6-5-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Villanova vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 5 45.5% 73.6 148.9 63.5 133 136.4 Xavier 7 63.6% 75.3 148.9 69.5 133 149.3

Additional Villanova vs Xavier Insights & Trends

The Wildcats score 73.6 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 69.5 the Musketeers give up.

Villanova has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 6-2 record overall when scoring more than 69.5 points.

The Musketeers' 75.3 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 63.5 the Wildcats allow.

Xavier is 5-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it scores more than 63.5 points.

Villanova vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 6-5-0 3-4 4-7-0 Xavier 6-5-0 2-0 5-6-0

Villanova vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova Xavier 10-4 Home Record 15-2 5-9 Away Record 7-4 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

