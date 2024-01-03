Summit teams are on Wednesday's college basketball schedule in 11 games, including the South Dakota State Jackrabbits taking on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Summit Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Idaho Vandals at Denver Pioneers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 Altitude Sports (Live stream on Fubo) North Dakota State Bison at Montana State Bobcats 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sacramento State Hornets at Saint Thomas Tommies 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 - Portland State Vikings at UMKC Kangaroos 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 - Northern Colorado Bears at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 - Omaha Mavericks at Eastern Washington Eagles 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Dakota Coyotes at Montana Grizzlies 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Idaho State Bengals 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 -

