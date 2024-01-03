The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-7) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center as only 1.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network. The matchup's over/under is 150.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Dakota -1.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Northern Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 150.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Northern Colorado's games this year have had a 155.3-point total on average, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Northern Colorado has gone 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Both North Dakota and Northern Colorado have covered the spread 40% of the time this year, resulting in a 4-6-0 ATS record for the Fightin' Hawks and a 4-6-0 mark for the Bears.

Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Dakota 3 30% 72.3 150.5 70.2 147.3 146.1 Northern Colorado 5 50% 78.2 150.5 77.1 147.3 148

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northern Colorado Insights & Trends

The Bears put up an average of 78.2 points per game, eight more points than the 70.2 the Fightin' Hawks allow.

When it scores more than 70.2 points, Northern Colorado is 4-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Dakota 4-6-0 1-2 3-7-0 Northern Colorado 4-6-0 3-3 7-3-0

Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Home/Away Splits

North Dakota Northern Colorado 4-2 Home Record 4-1 2-5 Away Record 1-4 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 78.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.6 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.