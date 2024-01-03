The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-7) will look to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

  • Northern Colorado has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Hawks sit at 94th.
  • The Bears put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 70.2 the Fightin' Hawks allow to opponents.
  • Northern Colorado has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 70.2 points.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Northern Colorado scores 79.8 points per game. Away, it averages 78.6.
  • The Bears are allowing fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (84.0).
  • At home, Northern Colorado sinks 8.8 trifectas per game, 1.0 more than it averages away (7.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.1%) than on the road (32.0%).

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ Colorado L 90-68 CU Events Center
12/21/2023 @ Air Force W 83-79 Clune Arena
12/30/2023 Northern Arizona W 92-77 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
1/3/2024 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
1/6/2024 Denver - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
1/11/2024 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena

