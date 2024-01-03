The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-7) will look to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV: Summit League Network

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

Northern Colorado has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.

The Bears are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Hawks sit at 94th.

The Bears put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 70.2 the Fightin' Hawks allow to opponents.

Northern Colorado has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 70.2 points.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northern Colorado scores 79.8 points per game. Away, it averages 78.6.

The Bears are allowing fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (84.0).

At home, Northern Colorado sinks 8.8 trifectas per game, 1.0 more than it averages away (7.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.1%) than on the road (32.0%).

