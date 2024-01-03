Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - January 3
Wednesday's contest between the Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) and North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-7) squaring off at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has a projected final score of 76-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Colorado, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.
The game has no set line.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
- Where: Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Colorado 76, North Dakota 74
Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota
- Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Colorado (-1.8)
- Computer Predicted Total: 150.3
Both North Dakota and Northern Colorado are 4-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Fightin' Hawks have hit the over in three games, while Bears games have gone over seven times.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Northern Colorado Performance Insights
- The Bears outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 78.2 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and conceding 77.1 per outing, 309th in college basketball) and have a +13 scoring differential.
- The 35.7 rebounds per game Northern Colorado accumulates rank 227th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 35.8.
- Northern Colorado connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (83rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.5 on average.
- Northern Colorado has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (230th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (92nd in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.