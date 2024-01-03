Wednesday's contest between the Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) and North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-7) squaring off at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has a projected final score of 76-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Colorado, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

The game has no set line.

Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 76, North Dakota 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Colorado (-1.8)

Northern Colorado (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Both North Dakota and Northern Colorado are 4-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Fightin' Hawks have hit the over in three games, while Bears games have gone over seven times.

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 78.2 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and conceding 77.1 per outing, 309th in college basketball) and have a +13 scoring differential.

The 35.7 rebounds per game Northern Colorado accumulates rank 227th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 35.8.

Northern Colorado connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (83rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.5 on average.

Northern Colorado has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (230th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (92nd in college basketball).

