Jefferson County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Jefferson County, Colorado and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John F. Kennedy High School at Golden High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Collins High School at Arvada West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pueblo South High School at Green Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ralston Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
