El Paso County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in El Paso County, Colorado, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Mary's High School at Thomas MacLaren School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
