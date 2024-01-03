The Idaho Vandals (7-5) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Denver Pioneers (4-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Magness Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Denver Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude

Altitude Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Summit Games

Denver vs. Idaho Scoring Comparison

The Vandals score only 1.2 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Pioneers allow (66.1).

When it scores more than 66.1 points, Idaho is 3-1.

Denver is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.

The Pioneers score 8.1 more points per game (62.9) than the Vandals give up (54.8).

When Denver totals more than 54.8 points, it is 4-5.

Idaho is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.

This year the Pioneers are shooting 39.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Vandals give up.

The Vandals' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is .

Denver Leaders

Emma Smith: 13.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (26-for-90)

13.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (26-for-90) Jojo Jones: 12.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (15-for-63)

12.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (15-for-63) Emily Counsel: 11.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (31-for-79)

11.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (31-for-79) Makayla Minett: 6.8 PTS, 58.7 FG%

6.8 PTS, 58.7 FG% Angelina Robles: 7.6 PTS, 47 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

