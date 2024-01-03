Denver vs. Idaho State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 3
The Idaho State Bengals (4-9) are underdogs (+7.5) as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Pioneers (9-6) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Hamilton Gymnasium. The matchup airs on ALT. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.
Denver vs. Idaho State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ALT
- Where: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Hamilton Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Denver
|-7.5
|149.5
Denver Betting Records & Stats
- In eight games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 total points.
- Denver's outings this year have an average total of 162, 12.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Pioneers have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Denver has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.
- The Pioneers have played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win from Denver, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.
Denver vs. Idaho State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Denver
|8
|80%
|84.4
|152.5
|77.6
|145.1
|152.2
|Idaho State
|1
|10%
|68.1
|152.5
|67.5
|145.1
|133.6
Additional Denver Insights & Trends
- The Pioneers put up 84.4 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 67.5 the Bengals allow.
- Denver has a 5-4 record against the spread and an 8-6 record overall when putting up more than 67.5 points.
Denver vs. Idaho State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Denver
|5-5-0
|1-0
|7-3-0
|Idaho State
|2-8-0
|0-3
|8-2-0
Denver vs. Idaho State Home/Away Splits
|Denver
|Idaho State
|5-1
|Home Record
|3-2
|3-4
|Away Record
|1-6
|1-1-0
|Home ATS Record
|0-3-0
|4-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-5-0
|92
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.4
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.4
|2-0-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-0-0
|5-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-2-0
