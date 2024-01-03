Wednesday's game between the Idaho Vandals (7-5) and Denver Pioneers (4-9) squaring off at Magness Arena has a projected final score of 65-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Idaho, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Pioneers enter this game following a 95-64 loss to Oral Roberts on Sunday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Denver vs. Idaho Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Altitude

Altitude Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Denver vs. Idaho Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 65, Denver 59

Denver Schedule Analysis

The Pioneers' signature win this season came in a 67-51 victory against the North Alabama Lions on November 10.

Denver has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Pioneers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most losses.

Denver has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Denver 2023-24 Best Wins

67-51 on the road over North Alabama (No. 286) on November 10

74-52 at home over Stetson (No. 294) on December 9

81-63 at home over Omaha (No. 318) on December 29

Denver Leaders

Emma Smith: 13.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (26-for-90)

13.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (26-for-90) Jojo Jones: 12.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (15-for-63)

12.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (15-for-63) Emily Counsel: 11.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (31-for-79)

11.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (31-for-79) Makayla Minett: 6.8 PTS, 58.7 FG%

6.8 PTS, 58.7 FG% Angelina Robles: 7.6 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers have been outscored by 3.2 points per game (scoring 62.9 points per game to rank 237th in college basketball while allowing 66.1 per outing to rank 228th in college basketball) and have a -41 scoring differential overall.

The Pioneers score 67.1 points per game in home games, compared to 58.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.1 points per contest.

Denver gives up 63.9 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 68.7 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.