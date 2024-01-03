How to Watch Denver vs. Idaho State on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Idaho State Bengals (4-9) will be attempting to stop a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Denver Pioneers (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Hamilton Gymnasium. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ALT.
Denver vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Denver Stats Insights
- This season, the Pioneers have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Bengals' opponents have hit.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Pioneers are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bengals sit at 335th.
- The 84.4 points per game the Pioneers score are 16.9 more points than the Bengals give up (67.5).
- Denver has an 8-6 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.
Denver Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Denver has performed better in home games this season, averaging 92.0 points per game, compared to 78.4 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Pioneers have played better in home games this season, giving up 73.2 points per game, compared to 80.4 in away games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Denver has fared worse at home this season, draining 7.3 threes per game with a 35.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game and a 35.6% percentage in road games.
Denver Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Northern New Mexico
|W 90-57
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|@ Omaha
|W 95-80
|Baxter Arena
|12/31/2023
|Oral Roberts
|L 89-86
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|Idaho State
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|@ Northern Colorado
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|1/13/2024
|South Dakota State
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
